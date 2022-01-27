Newest Kelowna millionaire eyes first trip outside Canada

Sherrill Atchison needed her friend’s eyes to verify her Guaranteed $1 million Lotto 6/49 win was real, as she thought her own eyes were “upside down.”

The Kelowna resident purchased her ticket for the Sept.22, draw from Capri Centre Mall on Gordon Drive and was at the mall when she checked her ticket at Peter’s Independent Grocer.

“I grabbed my friend and told her to come with me to verify the ticket and I remember saying, ‘I think my eyeballs are upside down,’” she recalled.

Atchison’s friend thought she was joking until Atchison began bouncing up and down while showing her friend the winning ticket. The Kelowna millionaire plans to take a trip to Mexico, her first trip outside of Canada, and will treat herself to some retail therapy with part of her prize.

“This win will make life a little more comfortable and I can now go shopping and buy whatever I need,” she added.

