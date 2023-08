Fire is currently listed as out of control

The Logan Creek wildfire currently sits at 0.3 hectares and is considered out of control. (BC Wildfire Service)

A new wildfire has popped up near Hwy. 33 in Beaverdell.

As of 2p.m. on Aug. 14, BC Wildfire Service lists the Logan Creek blaze at 0.3 hectares and out of control.

The cause is still unknown. The fire is one of 379 active wildfires across the province.

READ MORE: Hot, sunny week ahead for Okanagan

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresCity of KelownaOkanagan