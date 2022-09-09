New wildfire sparks north of West Kelowna, Glenrosa area fire shows no growth

Both blazes were caused by lightning

A new wildfire has started north of West Kelowna.

The blaze, close to Blue Grouse Creek (between Trader’s Cove and Wilson’s Landing) is just 0.1 hectares in size but has been deemed as out of control.

#BCWildfire is responding to the Blue Grouse Creek wildfire (K52332) located ~9 km NW of #Kelowna. The fire is currently spot sized (0.009 of a hectare) and is classified as Out of Control. Personnel are en route and 2 helicopters are supporting. No values are at risk currently. pic.twitter.com/h6sEjAs5oy — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) September 9, 2022

Lightning is the suspected cause. It started sometime on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Jack Creek wildfire

Overnight, the Jack Creek wildfire in the Glenrosa area showed no growth.

It continues to sit at an approximate 7.3 hectares but is still deemed as ‘out of control’, according to BC Wildfire Services. The evacuation alert for the 17 properties in the area remains in effect as crews continue to battle the fire.

The blaze started on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from lightning.

There are currently 190 active wildfires across British Columbia.

