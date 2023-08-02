An air tanker actions Shuswap River wildfire west of Mabel Lake Monday, July 24. (Contributed)

New wildfire sparked near Enderby, human caused

1.1 hectare blaze is being held by BC Wildfire Service crews

A new wildfire was discovered Tuesday afternoon near Enderby.

The 1.1 hectare blaze is east of Ashton Creek.

It is suspected to be human-caused and is beind held, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Further east, near Mabel Lake, the Shuswap River wildifre is 22.5 hectares.

The fire is listed as out of control, which means it’s continuing to spread and not responding to suppression efforts.

BCWS says 27 personnel were responding to the wildfire Monday, and a helicopter has been assigned as well.

Two pieces of heavy equipment and two water tenders will also assisting the firefighting effort.

