New wildfire in Osoyoos closes portion of Highway 3

A new fire has started up off Highway 3 in Osoyoos Monday morning. (Lynn Smith Facebook)A new fire has started up off Highway 3 in Osoyoos Monday morning. (Lynn Smith Facebook)
Air bombers have been quick to drop fire retardant on the new fire in Osoyoos, off Highway 3 and Spotted Lake on Monday morning, July 5, 2021. (Sandy Steck photo)Air bombers have been quick to drop fire retardant on the new fire in Osoyoos, off Highway 3 and Spotted Lake on Monday morning, July 5, 2021. (Sandy Steck photo)
A new fire has started up off Highway 3 in Osoyoos Monday morning. (Lynn Smith Facebook)A new fire has started up off Highway 3 in Osoyoos Monday morning. (Lynn Smith Facebook)

Firefighters in the air and on the ground are attacking a new wildfire that started a few kilometres out of Osoyoos on Highway 3 Monday morning.

Pictures of the fire on the side of the highway, near Spotted Lake, show brush and trees catching fire. A large plume of smoke is visible throughout Osoyoos. The fire started around 10:45 a.m.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions west of Osoyoos at Old Richter Passage Road due to the wildfire.

BC Wildfire Services has not put the new fire on their dashboard yet, but several people have posted pictures to Facebook of the big plume of smoke billowing from the mountain.

Osoyoos fire crews are on scene. There is also one helicopter and three air bombers attacking the fire, according to nearby residents.

There are reports that there are some homes in the area but it’s not clear yet if they are in danger.

The Penticton Western News will update this story as more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Oliver wildfire held at 45 ha and deemed human caused

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Shots fired at empty vehicle under investigation: Vernon RCMP
Next story
2 Vancouver police officers stabbed during incident involving child in Chinatown

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP cruisers stationed at the Highway 33 entrance to Davie Road on Monday, July 5. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
UPDATE: Bomb scare at Kelowna clinic false alarm

Helicopter rescue team. (Contributed/COSAR)
Busy week for Central Okanagan rescue crews

B.C. Wildfire is reporting a 15-hectare out-of-control fire in the area east of Cherryville on July 5, 2021. (BC Wildfire Dashboard)
UPDATE: Wildfire grows east of Mabel Lake

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Shots fired at empty vehicle under investigation: Vernon RCMP