UPDATE: BC Wildfire Service responding to Skaha Creek wildfire near Penticton

Skimmer planes and air tankers have been deployed

A new wildfire has been spotted burning near the Penticton Airport. (Brennan Phillips/Western News Staff)

Update:

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is responding to a wildfire six kilometres southwest of Penticton.

The Skaha Creek wildfire is estimated to be 0.3 hectares in size and is classified as out of control.

Three BCWS personnel are on the ground, while one helicopter and multiple air tankers and skimmers are in the air, fighting the blaze.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

BCWS reminds those out on the water to stay clear of BCWS aircraft.

Original Story:

A new wildfire is burning behind the Penticton Airport.

It appears the fire is burning on the back side of the hill near Skaha Estates.

BC Wildfire Service aerial resources are mobilizing to fight the fire. A Black Press reporter on scene said it appears that skimmer planes and water bombers have both been deployed.

More to come.

Read more: Firefighters from Mexico assisting with Mount Law wildfire near West Kelowna

Read more: Penticton mayor sues family over co-owned property

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports

B.C. Wildfires 2021