A new Vernon-Lake Country electoral district is being proposed for the area. (Contributed)

A new Vernon-Lake Country electoral district is being proposed for the area. (Contributed)

New Vernon-Lake Country electoral district proposed

Population growth prompts federal electoral boundary changes

Changes could be coming to the North Okanagan-Shuswap federal electoral boundaries.

A new Vernon-Lake Country district is being considered by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission.

The proposal is to carve the City of Vernon and part of Coldstream out of the existing North Okanagan-Shuswap electoral district (NOS ED) and form a new Vernon-Lake Country district. It would include the City of Vernon, part of Coldstream, Lake Country, and a narrow strip of Kelowna through Glenmore and all the way to the Okanagan Lake bridge.

The new NOS ED would include the remainder of Coldstream, the areas surrounding Vernon (areas B, C, D, E and F), Salmon Arm, Revelstoke and extend west to take in east Kamloops.

The public can provide feedback on the proposal until Oct. 3, 2022.

“This is a non-partisan issue that affects all of us,” said Heather Clay, CEO of the North Okanagan-Shuswap Federal Green Party Electoral District Association. “The addition of a new Vernon-Lake Country electoral district will have huge implications and we want to ensure that voters have the opportunity to have their voices heard.”

The North Okanagan-Shuswap Green Party presented its own proposal at a hearing in June.

The Green proposal includes Vernon and the entire Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), as well as Falkland and the area between Falkland and Vernon, the north west side of Okanagan Lake as far south as Fintry, and Lake Country (without any part of Kelowna).

“It is our view that electoral district boundaries need to be fair in terms of population, geographically logical and historically informed. They also need to be as socially cohesive as possible, both for the election process and for subsequent representation,” said Clay. “We believe a little local knowledge could help improve the decision on where boundaries are drawn. We encourage everyone to participate in the process.”

To provide feedback to the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission, email BC-CB@redecoupage-federal-redistribution.ca or mail: Secretary, Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia, 1055 West Hastings St., Suite 300, Vancouver, B.C. V6E 2E9. Include your name, address and contact information.

The Constitution of Canada requires that federal electoral districts be reviewed every 10 years to reflect changes and movements in Canada’s population.

More information about redistribution can be found here https://redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca/index_e.aspx.

READ MORE:

READ MORE:

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

federal electionLake CountryVernon

 

A new Vernon-Lake Country electoral district is being proposed for the area. (Contributed)

A new Vernon-Lake Country electoral district is being proposed for the area. (Contributed)

The North Okanagan-Shuswap Greens proposed new electoral district. (Contributed)

The North Okanagan-Shuswap Greens proposed new electoral district. (Contributed)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Okanagan Water Board bracing for the effects of climate change
Next story
Vote in Ukraine’s Russia-held areas stokes tension with West

Just Posted

Liveable Kelowna is endorsing six candidates for city council. (Photo/LiveableKelowna.com)
6 candidates make Liveable Kelowna’s endorsement list

Collections Committee members from left to right: Ann Nott, Robert Hayes, Eleanor Geen and Rosemary Carter – photo contributed.
Sharing stories and making connections at Lake Country Museum & Archives

Val Johnson
Kelowna Votes: Val Johnson

Chris Fieber
Kelowna Votes: Chris Fieber

Pop-up banner image