New Vernon daycare focuses on independence

A new child-care facility is set to open its doors to serve the Vernon community Dec. 1.
Offering two fully-licensed early childhood programs for children between the ages of two-and-a-half and five, Mighty Mouse Daycare aims to provide the care that promotes every child’s independence, creativity and intelligence for two groups of 16.
Owner and operator Alisha Sarmaga moved from Calgary as she was drawn to Vernon for its weather and vibrant community.
But upon arrival, the need for child care in the Greater Vernon area became apparent to the young entrepreneur.
“I’ve always had a love for children, it’s always been a huge passion of mine to either work with them or to be able to have an opportunity to help the community and we were like, ‘you know what? We really want to work for ourselves and help the community,’” Sarmaga recalled. “When we saw the need for daycare and this space, we thought, ‘Let’s do it.’”
The desire to run her own businesses runs even deeper.
“I am a Métis status and I always wanted to promote that we can be independent, we can be businesswomen and I really strive to promote to everyone that if they can do it, we can do it,” Sarmaga said.
The daycare is located in a former fitness centre along Highway 6. Sarmaga and her teamput in a lot of sweat, blood and elbow grease to convert the facility into a welcoming atmosphere adorned with twinkle lights in the quiet room, barn doors and an outdoor play area complete with playground.
“I feel we’re different because we’re more of an open-ended facility,” Sarmaga said. “We’re very positive here and we promote positivity here. ”
Opening a new business can be a challenge enough as it is, but Mighty Mouse is also opening in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Extra cleaning measures and protocols are in place to adhere to provincial health office regulations and WorkSafeBC.
Even before the grand opening, Sarmaga said she already has her eye on expansion.
“We eventually want to do infant-toddler because there is such a huge need for that,” she said. “I don’t want to put out anyone in this complex, but if something else becomes available, our goal is to snap it up.”
To learn more about Mighty Mouse Daycare visit them at mightymousedaycare.com.
@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.