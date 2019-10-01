Health Minister Adrian Dix was at Royal Inland Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

––Kamloops This Week

Vaping regulations are being put together by the provincial government amid calls from Liberal MLA Todd Stone to take action on teen vaping.

“As you know, the current regulatory system that deals with vaping, both in Canada and in British Columbia, is insufficient,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a visit to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops on Tuesday.

He said a plan will be released in the next few weeks, noting there are far more vendors of vaping products in B.C. compared to those selling tobacco products.

ALSO READ: B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

“That, to me, seems to be an unreasonable situation,” Dix said. “It was thought, originally, that licences wouldn’t be required for vaping products, but obviously our understanding has changed and we need to take some steps on that.”

This past weekend, Health Canada issued a warning to users of vaping products to monitor themselves for symptoms of pulmonary illness following the first confirmed case in Canada of severe pulmonary illness related to vaping.

On Sept. 27, the province of Quebec notified the Public Health Agency of Canada about the medical case. The confirmed case comes after a possible case still under investigation in the London, Ont., area and a number of deaths reportedly linked to the use of vaping products in the United States.

Dix said the provincial government is hoping the federal government takes nationwide action on regulating or banning flavoured vaping products, but added Victoria will take steps to address the issue if Ottawa does not act.

Former health minister Terry Lake of the B.C. Liberal government took the same stance with respect to flavoured tobacco products, telling Kamloops This Week in 2014 that the provincial government preferred a federal approach to the issue.

Dix said public education is also an important component of addressing the vaping issue.

“It’s an obvious statement, but if you’re a lifetime smoker, vaping may be harm-reduction, but if you’re not, then it’s principally harm,” he said.

Dix was asked why B.C. cannot enact a ban on flavoured vaping products when Washington state is poised to do so as of Oct. 9 via Gov. Jay Inslee’s executive order.

Dix said laws and regulations in Washington state differ from those in B.C. and Canada, noting the issue extends beyond flavouring and involves nicotine, access to vaping products by minors and the sale of vaping products.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

Just Posted

Heat women’s squad nets first win in weekend series

The Heat will look for their second win of the year this weekend with games against UVic and UBC

Big Brother Canada casting in Kelowna

Big Brother Canada is looking for new houseguests for its eighth season

Kelowna-Lake Country candidates confirmed for upcoming election

The federal election is just three weeks away

Diner brings new experience to Lake Country

The Diner opened on Sept. 25 and has been received well by the community

Journey Home hosting film fest as part of Homelessness Action Week

The film ‘Us & Them’ will be screened across the Okanagan

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

Elections BC made the announcement today

Retired Canadian Forces member guilty of sex assault and using spy cameras to record coworkers

Colin McGregor found guilty of five out of seven charges he faced

Armstrong MetalFest gets ready for 2020

Early bird tickets already available for summer metal festival

Video: Fire damages Shuswap home

Occupants safe, whereabouts of pets uncertain following Chase house fire

Finalized ballot for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola will have six names

Marijuana Party candidate withdraws; Libertarian Party of Canada candidate added to list

Most Read