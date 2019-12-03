New U.S. owners for SilverStar

North Okanagan ski resort acquired by Utah-based POWDR

SilverStar Mountain Resort has been bought by Utah-based company POWDR.

It’s POWDR’s first venture into Canada, which purchased Silver Star Ski Resort and Silver Star Holidays from owner Jane Cann, who has been at the helm since 2002.

“SilverStar is a world-class destination that fits well with who POWDR is, what our properties are — community favourites — and our commitment to protecting and enhancing the authentic year-round adventure experience for generations to come,” POWDR co-president Justin Sibley said.

“The resort team is impressive and they have an incredibly strong relationship with the community, which we hope to build upon. We are pleased to continue Jane and SilverStar’s more than six decades of fun, legacy and vision.”

POWDR owns 10 resorts across the United States in California, Colorado, Nevada, Vermont, Oregon and Utah.

“I am thrilled to pass the torch to such a competent and qualified operator as POWDR, who shares the same mission and beliefs for the SilverStar resort community and is committed to delivering memorable experiences and enhancing people’s lives,” SilverStar president Cann said.

“POWDR is an enduring company focused on patiently making each of its destinations the best version of itself locally,” she said. “I am confident that their scale and expertise will be beneficial in working toward the realization of SilverStar’s newly approved Master Plan.”

