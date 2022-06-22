The old BC Tree Fruits packinghouse at 858 Ellis St. is being converted into a temporary homeless shelter. (Photo/Google Street Maps)

The old BC Tree Fruits packinghouse at 858 Ellis St. is being converted into a temporary homeless shelter. (Photo/Google Street Maps)

New temporary shelter opening on Ellis Street in Kelowna

The building will replace the temporary shelter at 550 Doyle Avenue

A temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness will open in the old B.C. Tree Fruits packing facility on Ellis Street.

B.C. Housing has partnered with Kelowna Gospel Mission (KGM) and the city to lease the building, which will provide approximately 60 individual sleeping pods, as well as shared washrooms, storage space, and other amenities. Renovations are underway and should be completed in September.

The building will replace the temporary shelter at 550 Doyle Avenue, which is closing as the property is scheduled for redevelopment.

KGM will operate the shelter and will have staff on-site 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide meal services, laundry, security, and support with accessing health and wellness services.

B.C. Housing says it continues to work with the city to find suitable locations for a new permanent shelter and an additional temporary shelter.

Read More: Celebrating all things Indigenous at Kelowna’s Turtle Island Festival

Read More: Kelowna aims to meet climate change goals

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC HousingCity of KelownaHomelesshomeless housingHomelessnessHousing and HomelessnessKelowna

Previous story
Abbotsford’s Gurleen Maan looking for love on new unscripted Farming for Love series
Next story
Nature Trust of B.C. protecting nearly 150 acres of rare Gulf Island climate zone

Just Posted

James Kay was the city’s development engineering manager from 2016 to 2021. (Photo contributed)
Former city engineer first to declare Kelowna council bid

(Photo - Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Kelowna’s newest restaurant opens downtown

The old BC Tree Fruits packinghouse at 858 Ellis St. is being converted into a temporary homeless shelter. (Photo/Google Street Maps)
New temporary shelter opening on Ellis Street in Kelowna

(Photo - Black Press File Photo)
Hot weather statement issued for Okanagan