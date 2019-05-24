NEW DISTILLERY Simon Buttet of Alchemist Distiller in Summerland shows the absynthe, gin and apple liqueur he has created at the new distillery. The distillery will have its grand opening on June 1. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

New Summerland distillery has received recognition

Alchemist Distiller won audience choice award at recent competition

A distillery in Summerland will hold its official opening on Saturday, June 1, but Alchemist Distiller is already making a name for itself.

Simon Buttet, originally from France, moved to the Okanagan Valley five years ago and recently set up the craft distillery in Summerland, where he produces apple-based absynthe, gin and apple liqueur.

READ ALSO: South Okanagan distilleries among Canada’s best

READ ALSO: Bottleneck Drive tasting rooms to open in April

“What’s better than using apples when you’re opening in Summerland?” he said, adding that the apple base adds a distinct taste to the spirits he produces. The apple juice he uses comes from Sun-Rype, which uses Okanagan fruit.

Butttet’s background is in chemical engineering and before opening the distillery, he had worked at a pharmaceutical company.

At the time, he was also doing distilling as a hobby.

“I think distilling is similar to alchemy,” he said. “There’s a lot of feeling, a lot of art behind it. It’s between art and science.”

While the distillery has not yet held its official opening, Buttet has entered his absynthe at the B.C. Distilled awards in April, where he won the audience choice award.

“We’re not making a product for the experts; we’re making a product for the people to enjoy,” he said.

The distillery is a member of Bottleneck Drive, an association of wineries, cideries, a brewery and distilleries in Summerland.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP set to patrol Okanagan lakes
Next story
Okanagan hockey icon heads to B.C. hall

Just Posted

Lake Country still investigating cause for water main break

Over 2,500 residences and businesses in Lake Country and Kelowna remain under boil water notice

Kelowna RCMP raid home on Lawson Avenue

RCMP, Emergency Response Team execute search warrant, one man arrested

Friend of accused Kelowna murderer takes the stand

Elrich Dyck’s testimony continued Friday with details from the night Chris Ausman was killed

Developer breaks ground on downtown Kelowna rental housing project

Apartments at 726 Clement Ave. are projected to cost $1,300 per month or $1,780 per month

Registration open for motionball Kelowna

The 8th annual Special Olympics fundraiser will take place in Kelowna on Sept. 21

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Sit-in on Saturday will protest move to curb loitering in Penticton’s downtown

Nanaimo Square Sit-In is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Housing provided for women and children fleeing violence in Penticton

Announcement on Friday is part of a provincewide initiative to construct additional housing.

People’s Party of Canada leader talks B.C. trade to Penticton supporters

Maxime Bernier, head of the new federal political party, spoke at Time Winery on Friday

Princeton RCMP recover stolen homework and save the grade

It’s a slightly better excuse than “the dog ate my homework.” Earlier… Continue reading

New Summerland distillery has received recognition

Alchemist Distiller won audience choice award at recent competition

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after man follows her home; suspect at large

Police are looking for an Asian man in his 40s after the incident on Vancouver’s east side.

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

Most Read