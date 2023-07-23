New spot fire north of West Kelowna

The fire is less than one hectare

A small wildfire has sparked near West Kelowna just north of one that crews are still working to put out.

The Upper Bald Range Creek fire sits at less than one hectare after being discovered at 5:51 p.m. on July 21.

It remains out of control.

The Bald Range Creek fire has been under control for a number of days now after first being discovered on July 17. The fire prompted the closure of Westside Road which has since been reopened.

READ MORE: Bald Range Creek fire north of West Kelowna now under control

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresCity of West KelownaKelownaLake CountryVernon