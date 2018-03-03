Cosmetic Culture Sport and Spa recently opened at the Turtle Bay Crossing complex. - Credit: Contributed

New spa opens in Lake Country

Cosmetic Culture Sport and Spa has opened in the Turtle Bay Crossing complex

Another business has been added to the Turtle Bay Crossing complex.

Cosmetic Culture Sport and Spa has opened for business. The spa is for both men and women, according to a press release and includes FAR infrared heat therapy, localized cryotherapy for sport, fat loss and even Frotox, vitamin drips with an IV lounge view to die for, plasma therapy, microneedling, dermaplaning, cupping and hydrabrasion.

Advanced medical cosmetics are offered as well for those wanting botox and dermal fillers.

The spa is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

