New snowfall warning for Okanagan, Shuswap

Hoping that winter will let up? You’re out of luck.

Environment Canada issued a weather alert early Friday morning that applies to the Okanangan and Shuswap, warning that snowfall in the amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres should fall today.

“A Pacific frontal system will cross southern BC today spreading another band of heavy snow through the region,” reads the alert from the agency.

“Snow will start this morning, intensify in the afternoon then continue into Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations up to 20 cm can be expected before the snow tapers off early Saturday morning.”

It’s going to be even more snowy in the mountain passes..

On the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and on Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via the Allison Pass there’s an expectatio of 20 to 25 cm of snow.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” says the Environment Canada alert. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.