New Shuswap wildfire being held

Blaze off Highway 97a between Enderby and Sicamous at Mara Creek listed as 0.01 hectares in size

A new wildfire ignited Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Shuswap at Mara Creek east of Mara Lake between Enderby and Sicamous As of Sunday, Sept. 11, B.C. Wildfire Service classifies the fire as .01 hectares in size and being held. (BCWS Wildfire Dashboard)

B.C. Wildfire Service crews will be back to a new fire that ignited Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Shuswap.

An initial attack crew and a water tender attended a fire that broke out at Mara Creek, east of Mara Lake off Highway 97A between Enderby and Sicamous.

BCWS lists the fire Sunday as being held, and approximately 0.01 hectares in size. The initial attack crew and water tender are expected back on the scene Sunday.

The Cooke Creek fire in Hunters Range northeast of Enderby remains classified as out of control. The fire is approximately 61 hectares in size.

Another fire in the range broke out north of Kingfisher at Kingfisher Creek Friday, Sept. 9. That blaze is listed as under control and spot-sized at 0.009 hectares in size.

B.C. Wildfire Service crews have battled 1,484 fires in 2022, including 65 new start-ups in the past week.

bc wildfiresColumbia Shuswap Regional DistrictShuswap