New roles for Central Okanagan MLAs in Liberal shadow cabinet

Two of the Central Okanagan’s three MLAs have new jobs in the B.C. Liberal shadow cabinet.
New party leader Andrew Wilkinson announced Tuesday he has made some changes to the critic’s roles in his Opposition caucus, moving Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick—who supported Wilkinson in the party’s leadership race—to the health critic’s role from agriculture. Letnick was agriculture minister in the former Liberal government under then premier Christy Clark .
Newly elected Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart has been appointed co-critic for citizens’ services and trade, a post he will share with Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson. During his previous stint as MLA, Stewart served as citizens’ service minister under former Liberal premier Gordon Campbell.
After giving up his seat to let Clark run in a byelection in 2013, Clark appointed Stewart as B.C.’s special representative in Asia, where he was based in China and worked on trade issues. He left the post in 2016 and was elected again in Kelowna West—succeeding Clark—earlier this year.
Other changes to the Liberal shadow cabinet include:
· Linda Larson moving to Agriculture from Childcare
· Michael Lee moving to Attorney General from Transportation
· Mike Bernier moving to Oil and Gas Development, under the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources from Education
· Joan Isaacs becomes critic for Seniors Care, under the Ministry of Health
· Teresa Wat becomes critic to Multiculturalism
The full B.C. Liberal shadow cabinet consists of:
Advanced Education – Stephanie Cadieux and Simon Gibson
Agriculture – Ian Paton and Linda Larson
Attorney General – Michael Lee
Liquor, Gaming and ICBC – John Yap
Children and Family Development and Childcare– Laurie Throness
Citizens’ Services and Trade– Steve Thomson and Ben Stewart
Education – Dan Davies
Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources
Energy and Mines – Tom Shypitka
Oil and Gas Development – Mike Bernier
BC Hydro – Tracy Redies
LNG and Resource Opportunities – Ellis Ross
Environment and Climate Change – Peter Milobar
Finance – Shirley Bond and Tracy Redies
Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations – John Rustad
Rural Development – Donna Barnett
Health – Norm Letnick
Mental Health and Addictions – Jane Thornthwaite
Seniors Care – Joan Isaacs
Indigenous Relations – Dan Ashton
Jobs and Technology – Greg Kyllo and Jas Johal
Small Business – Coralee Oakes
Labour – John Martin
Multiculturalism – Teresa Wat
Municipal Affairs and Housing
Municipal Affairs – Todd Stone
Housing – Sam Sullivan
Public Safety and Solicitor General – Mike Morris
Social Development and Poverty Reduction – Marvin Hunt
Tourism, Arts and Culture – Michelle Stilwell and Doug Clovechok
Transportation and Infrastructure – Jordan Sturdy
Jackie Tegart is the Liberals caucus chairwoman, Mary Polak is the party’s House Leader, while Eric Foster is the Whip –
and Larson is the Deputy Whip.
