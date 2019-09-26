A man speaks on a mobile phone outside Rogers Communications Inc.’s annual general meeting of shareholders in Toronto on Tuesday, April 22, 2014. Rogers Wireless says customers may experience intermittent issues making or receiving wireless voice calls. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

New Rogers call centre bringing 350 jobs to Kelowna

The B.C.-wide customer solution centre will open in summer 2020

A new Rogers Communications centre will be opening next summer in Kelowna.

The centre is expected to bring 350 new jobs into the Okanagan which is subject to grow to 500 over time and one million customer interactions each year will be handled at the centre.

“Our centres play a vital role in our customers’ experience, and we’re pleased to add 350 new team members to serve our customers across Canada,” said Eric Agius, senior vice president customer care, Rogers Communications.

“We’re proud to grow our presence in the province and tap into the incredible Okanagan workforce.”

READ MORE: Record-breaking $140,000 raised for Special Olympics at Kelowna motionball

READ MORE: SD23 approves $2.4 million budget surplus

The centre’s site, located on Dickson Avenue in the Landmark District, will begin construction early next year and will start hiring for the centre next spring.

According to a Rogers Communications release, Rogers had a roughly $2 billion economic footprint in B.C. in 2018. The Okanagan expansion adds to the investments made into the province.

“It’s great to see this investment in Kelowna,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

“With our growing technology sector, along with every other kind of business, communications technology is essential to keeping our local economy going strong.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton students get green light to attend Climate Strike

Just Posted

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

The recovered plaques have all been returned to their respective municipalities

New Rogers call centre bringing 350 jobs to Kelowna

The B.C.-wide customer solution centre will open in summer 2020

Record-breaking $140,000 raised for Special Olympics at Kelowna motionball

Last weekend’s event celebrates Special Olympics athletes across Canada

Kelowna resident offering reward for information on cat killer

Resident Rick Cote has raised more than $1,000 as a reward for any information about the killer.

Body of missing woman found in Okanagan

COSAR, Vernon, Coldstream and Penticton members teamed up in the search efforts

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Say it ain’t snow! Early winter blast expected for Kootenays, Okanagan

It’s going to look like winter, and feel like winter, as Arctic air meets a wet coastal system

Court date delayed for Kelowna man charged with attempted murder

Kevin Barrett faces two charges in relation to the attempted murder of his mother

Fans of Shuswap-filmed Rust Valley Restorers calling for second season

Rust Brothers crew acquire growing fanbase since appearing on Netflix

B.C.’s speculation tax under fire in first major legal challenge

Group petition filed Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

Westbank Opry to feature Mikie Spillett

Concert will be held Sunday, Sept. 29

Caribbean bistro in Vancouver vandalized with swastikas

Calabash Bistro hit with racist graffiti in yellow pain, sparking call for love by owner

Most Read