New rental building to open in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood

Guests can electronically rent fully furnished apartments by the day, month or year

A new rental and mixed-use building is planning to open its doors in Lower Mission on April 15 — featuring an entirely electronic rental experience.

Operated by Rise Commercial Developments, the Shore Kelowna is situated across from Gyro Beach and features 103 fully furnished, rental apartments, one floor of offices, and ground-floor retail space.

Each suite is move-in ready and equipped with a full kitchen, furniture, TV and all utensils.

And, the business model has been designed to offer guests a flexible way to rent a beachfront apartment.

“This means a guest can book for a day, month or year and receive an iHotel and eConcierge experience,” read a press release from the Shore.

“The guest or tenant electronically receives all the information and access they need.”

More information about the Shore is available at theshorekelowna.com.

