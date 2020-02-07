New public park proposed along Wood Lake in Lake Country

The park would be located along Wood Lake in Lake Country (Photo courtesy District of Lake Country)

Lake Country residents could soon have a new public park in their backyard.

The District of Lake Country is seeking public consultations on a proposed new park along Wood Lake in Oyama.

If the project goes through, the park would stretch from Trask Road to the west to Wood Lake boat launch in the east.

The district said the park has been proposed due to increasing pedestrian traffic in the area.

“The success of the Okanagan Rail Trail has led to the opportunity to improve the site and create a formalized public amenity,” said the district.

“The park (would be able) to sustainably accommodate the increased volume of users that are anticipated to access the site via the Okanagan Rail Trail.”

The Okanagan Rail Trail runs between Kelowna and Vernon and would go directly though the park.

To participate in the public consultation process, you can provide your input on the park by completing an online survey until Feb. 18.

Public input sessions are also planned to be held by the district on the proposed park later this spring. A final design report on the proposed park will be completed by this summer.

The proposed park property was acquired by the District in 2015.

