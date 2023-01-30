New Popeyes Chicken outlet in Salmon Arm targeted in break and enter

Popeyes Chicken in Salmon Arm opened for business on Dec. 30, 2022. (File photo)

Less than a month after opening, Salmon Arm’s Popeyes Chicken was the target of a break and enter.

Asked about a theft at the franchise located at 2800 10th Ave. SW, Salmon Arm RCMP confirmed a break and enter at a business on 10th Avenue was reported on Jan. 19.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the suspect, described as a bald male wearing a black hoodie and driving a white car, forced entry into the business. A cash register was stolen.

The Popeyes Chicken franchise began serving Salmon Arm on Dec. 30, 2022. Owner Abdul Sheikh told the Observer on Jan. 2 that he and his son, “who is running the show,” were happy with the response to the new restaurant.

