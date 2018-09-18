Meeting organizer Glen Walushka (second from right) gathers input on The People’s Party of Canada questionnaire from Justin (did not give last name, from left), Steven Brink, Greg Stefiuk and Eric Draht at Vernon’s The Green Pub at the Village Green Hotel Monday. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

New political party holds an informational session in Vernon

Maxime Bernier’s The People’s Party of Canada draws about 2o interested patrons to Vernon pub.

He’s a lifelong Conservative, but now Vernon’s Art Robatzek is leaning towards Canada’s potential new political party.

Maxime Bernier, who lost the Conservative leadership nomination bid to Andrew Scheer, announced Friday he was going to be forming his own political organization, the People’s Party of Canada. An informational meeting on the party drew Robatzek and about 2o others to Vernon’s The Green Pub in the Village Green Hotel Monday.

RELATED: Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party

RELATED: Maverick MP Maxime Bernier launches new party as The People’s Party of Canada

“I think Mr. Scheer is a really nice person but I just don’t believe he’s really a leader,” said Robatzek, 83, who just returned from the Conservative Party convention in Halifax. “With all due respect, I think he’d like to be but I think he sold himself down the river by associating himself with supply management because that’s the No. 1 issue in this country.”

Topping the list of Bernier’s principles and policies is ending supply management, a Canadian system that permits special commodity sectors like dairy, poultry and eggs to limit the supply of its products to what Canadian citizens are expected to eat in order to have stable, predictable prices.

The system has been supported by the federal government in its agricultural pricing policies for more than 100 years, but the current system can be traced back to the 1960s.

“I feel that people in Canada are not getting their fair share,” said Robatzek, a 61-year auctioneer who also owns and operates a construction company “to get his daily physical exercise. “The majority of people are struggling, trying to make end’s meet. We’ve got costly dairy products which are a product every family should have growing up. Chickens and eggs, their prices are exceptionally high, making it more difficult for people to make end’s meet.

“Supply management, as an organization, is outdated.”

Glen Walushka, founder of the Wild Rose Party in Alberta, co-hosted Monday’s meeting along with Janet Green. Both are former Conservatives and former members of the North Okanagan-Shuswap Conservative Riding Association.

Walushka feels Bernier gives the People’s Party of Canada instant credibility.

“He’s walked the talk,” said Walushka. “You have to have a person who’s had to earn a dime the hard way. Have some business insight and background, make some tough decisions, and do what’s the greatest good for the greatest number. You have to put some of your emotions aside and actually govern and manage a country. Have to have somebody with strength.

“Bernier does that. And we’re looking for somebody with the same quality and attributes who can challenge legitimately in this riding in 2019.”

The party can’t become official until a by-election is called somewhere in Canada, and the party can roll out a candidate.

“We’ll start building a group and sharing information,” said Walushka, who said his digital equipment has been going non-stop with messages since Bernier announced the news on Friday.

“We’ve had people signing forms but the party will be idling until we become official. We anticipate sometime in the next three-to-six-months that opportunity will come up.”

Asked if Bernier could make a dent in the next federal election, Robatzek didn’t hesitate.

“I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if he’ll have more seats than the Conservative Party,” he said.

To report a typo, email: newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Federal stats show slight increase in irregular migrant claims in August
Next story
21 new paramedics promised for B.C. Interior

Just Posted

Kelowna Fire Department to handle Vernon, OKIB dispatch

Five-year contract will net Kelowna more than $200,000 says fire chief

Kelowna’s rental market remains hot as fall arrives

Kelowna was ranked 8th

Kelowna overdoses prevented with supervised consumption site

Supervised Consumption Services helping people avoid overdose and receive health services

Vernon police respond to accusation of delayed 911 action

Vernon RCMP are working with Westshore Estates residents following complaints of delayed 911 response.

Pedestrian and dog struck by vehicle on Dilworth

Traffic is backed up along Dilworth Drive in Kelowna

U.S. congressman issues dire warning to Canada’s NAFTA team: time is running out

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to resume talks with the U.S.

High spirits after first week of classes at Shuswap’s outdoor school

South Canoe School is taking student learning into the great outdoors

A B.C. society helps to reforest Crown land after wildfires

Forest Enhancement Society of BC focuses on wildfire mitigation and the reforestation

B.C. marijuana workers may face U.S. border scrutiny

Cannabis still illegal federally south of the border

Symphony giants launch 59th Okanagan Symphony Orchestra season

Concerts in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon Sept. 21-23

Over 60 cats and kittens rescued by South Okanagan-Similkameen SPCA

The rescue had to close its doors for the day on Sept. 18 to assess, vaccinate, and feed the animals

New political party holds an informational session in Vernon

Maxime Bernier’s The People’s Party of Canada draws about 2o interested patrons to Vernon pub.

B.C. MLAs reminded of rural school struggles

Finance committee hears of falling enrolment, staff shortages

B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

ICBC deficit now largely due to reckless and distracted driving

Most Read