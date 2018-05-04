Vernon residents Dianne and Keith Hustler enjoy a walk on a section of the Okanagan Rail Trail McCarthy Road in Lake Country last year.—Image: Carli Berry/Capital News

New political direction for Okanagan Rail Trail

New multi-jurisdiction committee to manage rail trail project

The governance model for the Okanagan Rail Trail is taking on a new identity.

A recommendation coming before Kelowna city council at Monday’s meeting is to endorse creation of the Okanagan Rail Trail Committee, effective as of June 30, 2018.

Other stakeholders to be represented on this committee with Kelowna will include Regional District of North Okanagan, District of Lake Country, Okanagan Indian Band, District of Coldstream and City of Vernon.

Related: Okanagan Rail Trail receives federal funding

The principle purpose of the committee would be to manage the rail trail services, coordinate future development, address trail conflicts between jurisdictions and protect the long-term opportunities from developing the multi-modal transportation corridor.

The report to council makes no reference to possible hiring of additional staff to help carry out the rail trail committee’s mandate.

With CN’s discontinuance of its rail line between Kelowna and Coldstream in 2014, the various jurisdiction stakeholders between Coldstream and Kelowna united as an interjurisdictional acquisition team to work collaboratively to secure ownership of the trail corridor.

The acquisition team was disbanded in 2015 upon successful acquisition of the corridor.

Related: Regional officials share rail trail use insights

In order to coordinate design and development of the trail trail moving forward, the interjurisdictional development team was struck in 2015 with the Okanagan Indian Band joining this effort in early 2016.

Fundraising efforts have proven successful since with the target of $7.68 million expected to be attained by the end of this year, while construction on the trail began in 2017 and is currently 50 per cent complete overall. Substantial completions of most sections of the trail within the RDNO, Kelowna and Lake Country will be accomplished this year.

Some specific drainage, erosion, environmental and agricultural work will be followed up on in 2019.

The timing for development of the 2.3 km rail trail link through the OKIB Indian Reserve No. 7 is unknown at this time, and Agricultural Land Commission approval for use of certain sections of the rail trail have yet to be received.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna homelessness strategy takes a housing first approach
Next story
Kelowna International Airport adds more flights

Just Posted

New political direction for Okanagan Rail Trail

New multi-jurisdiction committee to manage rail trail project

Myra-Bellevue park expanding

A $947,000 land parcel acquisition by province adds 16.4 hectares to park

Kelowna homelessness strategy takes a housing first approach

The Journey Home Task Force is presenting its draft strategy to council Monday

Coyotes look to capture regular season championship

The Kelowna team is on a six-game win streak

Duteau Creek water levels rising fast

Greater Vernon storage expected to spill with warmer temperatures

B.C. parrot sings along to Adele for National Bird Day

Could Cosmo, a parrot at the Vancouver Aquarium, be the next viral sensation?

B.C. RCMP assisting Toronto police to identify potential sexual assault victims

Taekwondo coach charged in Toronto for 13 sexual offences against a child.

State of emergency declared between Kamloops and Merritt

Flooding prompts offcials to call for a state of emergency between Kamloops and Merritt

May the fourth be with you: B.C. company bakes up sweet treats

Victoria’s Empire Donuts quickly sold out of their Star Wars themed items

B.C. parents riled after son’s Halloween photos used in anti-SOGI speech

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson has been using a former student’s photo in presentations.

Man pours fuel inside B.C. government office

Suspect dumped an oil-gas mixture on desks and counters of B.C. ministries before fleeing the scene

Teachers say Princeton high school should have been locked down

Union brings in Worksafe BC over handling of starter pistol incident

Some Canadian Starbucks shops to close for bias, inclusivity training

Starbucks Canada president Michael Conway said sessions will will address implicit bias

Vernon Community Shred Day protects identities

North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers invited community down Saturday, May 12

Most Read