New playground in Vernon not ready yet

Excited Vernonites are being reminded that the new playground in Marshall Field is not quite ready yet.

“We understand a number of people have started to explore the new Jumpstart accessible playground…” the City of Vernon shared in an Instagram post. “We’re glad to know residents are excited — we’re excited too! But the site isn’t ready yet.”

The city announced the new Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities build in late May.

“This is a significant investment into Marshall Field Park and a wonderful addition to Vernon’s park offerings,” said Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming at the time, giving thanks to the charity group and local associate dealer Jack D’Amico for the donation.

The gift, a part of Jumpstart’s Inclusive Play Project — a five-year fundraising initiative — focuses on inclusive infrastructure and programming to allow children of all abilities to play.

But, the city reminded Marshall Field visitors Oct. 19 that the site is closed while construction is underway.

“Concrete work and curing will take place over the next couple weeks,” the city said in a social media post. “Please respect the construction fencing and stay off the playground until it is complete and open to the public.”

“We’re getting close to show time.”

