New owner for Kelowna radio station 103.9 The Lake

A Kelowna radio station has a new owner.

Pattison Media (PML) has purchased CKOV 103.9 The Lake from Paul Larsen of Radius Holdings Inc.

“Rescuing CKOV FM after it went off air at the start of the pandemic has been one of the most fulfilling accomplishments of my career,” Larsen said.

A recent review by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunication Commission (CRTC) allowed for one entity to own up to three radio stations on the AM or FM band in a single market.

“We are acting on that decision by positioning ourselves to compete strongly for listenership and to emerge as the first choice for listeners and advertisers in the Kelowna market,” said Rod Schween, PML president.

Pattison also owns CKLZ 104.7, The Lizard, CKQQ 103.1, Beach Radio, and Kelowna10.

The CKOV sale is subject to CRTC approval.

