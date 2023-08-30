CFUV announced its second year of Indigenous media development, receiving funding to tap into the medium of podcasting. (Pixabay)

CFUV announced its second year of Indigenous media development, receiving funding to tap into the medium of podcasting. (Pixabay)

New owner for Kelowna radio station 103.9 The Lake

Pattison Media will own three radio stations in the city

A Kelowna radio station has a new owner.

Pattison Media (PML) has purchased CKOV 103.9 The Lake from Paul Larsen of Radius Holdings Inc.

“Rescuing CKOV FM after it went off air at the start of the pandemic has been one of the most fulfilling accomplishments of my career,” Larsen said.

A recent review by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunication Commission (CRTC) allowed for one entity to own up to three radio stations on the AM or FM band in a single market.

“We are acting on that decision by positioning ourselves to compete strongly for listenership and to emerge as the first choice for listeners and advertisers in the Kelowna market,” said Rod Schween, PML president.

Pattison also owns CKLZ 104.7, The Lizard, CKQQ 103.1, Beach Radio, and Kelowna10.

The CKOV sale is subject to CRTC approval.

READ MORE: Double devastation for Kelowna day spa owner

READ MORE: Kelowna connection to $7.8M international Ponzi scheme

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

For SaleKelownaRadio

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hiker’s body recovered from mountain above Okanagan Falls
Next story
Semi collides with car on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Just Posted

A semi-truck collided with a car on Highway 97 near Hereron Rd in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Semi collides with car on Highway 97 in Kelowna

File photo. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
Extreme weather is sending Okanagan migrant farmworkers home early

One lane open southbound on Highway 97 in Lake Country due to roll over. (Jordy Cunningham/ Lake Country)
Car rolls on Highway 97 in Lake Country

E-bike regulations could be streamlined along the Okanagan Rail Trail to ensure a smooth ride for all users. (HelloBC photo)
UPDATE: New dates for rockfall work that will close portion of Okanagan Rail Trail