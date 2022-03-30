New North Westside fire chief resigns

Ron Ewert had been at the hall for only a month

He had barely gotten his feet wet at the North Westside Fire Hall for just a month before the new fire chief resigned Tuesday.

Ron Ewert told firefighters at the March 29 practice that he had stepped down from his position. He started Feb. 22.

“He hadn’t yet permanently moved to the community and due to a change in family situation will be leaving the North Westside,” Regional District of Central Okanagan communications director Bruce Smith said.

In the meantime, community members are being assured that their safety remains paramount.

“We want residents of the North Westside Fire Protection District to know that their safety and protection is and always has been the top priority of the RDCO and the North Westside fire department,” Smith said.

In the meantime, deputy chief Shawn Barnes will be leading the hall, supported by the RDCO Fire Services manager and if required, mutual aid from the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department.

“The RDCO will move quickly to recruit a full-time chief and bolster the department membership,” said Smith.

“The RDCO appreciates the dedication and commitment of our paid-on-call firefighters who serve their smaller, rural communities. Due to a variety of circumstances, membership changes and the RDCO always welcomes new people who want to help their neighbours as paid-on-call fire department members.”

Recruitment info is available at rdco.com/firerecruit.

