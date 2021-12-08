BC Hydro is notifying North Island customers of a scheduled power outage that is set to occur on Oct. 4 at 10:00 p.m. (BC Hydro logo)

New mudslide near Boston Bar, power outage in Hope Wednesday morning

Two power outages hit just after 6 a.m. in the region

Wednesday started with a widespread power outage in Hope and the surrounding area.

BC Hydro reports a power outage affecting 1891 customers began at 6:18 a.m. The power was restored at 8:47 a.m. and the cause was a tree on the wires.

Drive BC is also reporting a new mudslide along Highway 1 Wednesday morning, two kilometres south of Hells Gate Tunnel. Crews are on scene and there is no estimated time of reopening.

