The campground has 65 sites. However, due to COVID-19, capacity will be set at half to allow physical distancing. (Submitted)

New Mount Revelstoke National Park campground opening July 15

It’s the first campground built in a mountain national park in over half a century

Mount Revelstoke National Park’s new campground is expected to open July 15.

Snowforest Campground is the only frontcountry campground in the park and the first built in the mountain national parks since the 1960s. It’s located at kilometre one of the Meadows in the Sky Parkway, where there used to be staff residences.

Construction of the campground was announced in 2016 and was expected to open last year at a cost of $4.5 million.

Last summer, Parks Canada said the delay was to allow additional time for construction and preparations, such as installing picnic tables, bear-proof food lockers, campsite markers and signs, as well as installing IT infrastructure.

READ MORE: Opening delayed for new campground at Mt. Revelstoke National Park

The campground has 65 sites. However, due to COVID-19, capacity will be set at half to allow physical distancing.

Previously, with the exception of national parks in northern Canada and one on an island, Mt. Revelstoke National Park was the only national park in the country that did not offer drive-in camping.

Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks are the fourth-busiest national parks in Canada after Banff, Jasper, Yoho and Kootenay. In 2018, both parks had almost 800,000 visitors.

For July and August, camping in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park will be primarily reservation based with limited first-come, first-served options available. Online reservations for Snowforest Campground will become available July 7 on Parks Canada Reservation System at 8 a.m.

Camping opened for several national parks on June 22.

Unlike provincial parks this summer, out of province travelers are permitted to make camping reservations in the national parks.

READ MORE: Camping to reopen in national parks near Revelstoke

READ MORE: 2020 construction projects planned for Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CampingParks Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Vernon man arrested after reports of assaults on Kal Lake Rotary Pier
Next story
Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Just Posted

Vernon man arrested after reports of assaults on Kal Lake Rotary Pier

RCMP officers successful in taking man into custody after takedown on railway trestle

Milestone RCMP Cops For Kids fundraiser ride going virtual

You can join and help RCMP raise funds for families and possibly win 20th anniversary cycling shirt

Vernon college education assistant grads ready to go ‘back to school’

More than 25 in Class of 2020 hold special ceremony at Vernon acreage to mark graduation

No abandoned Seadoo found on Coldstream lake

Vernon Search and Rescue crews and RCMP unable to find reported abandoned Seadoo on Kal Lake

QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

These are the dog days of summer. How much do you know about dogs?

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

Kelowna cyclist breaks national ‘everesting’ record

Jacob Rubuliak, 17, rode up and down Knox Mountain 38-and-a-half times, the equivalent elevation of Mount Everest

New Mount Revelstoke National Park campground opening July 15

It’s the first campground built in a mountain national park in over half a century

Man charged in Rideau Hall crash had rifle, shotguns, high-capacity magazine: RCMP

Hurren is accused of threatening to cause death or bodily harm to the prime minister

Kamloops RCMP looking into officer’s ‘black face’ social media posts

“Is my skin racist?” comments Const. Rupert Meinke on Instagram post of skin treatment

B.C. extends income assistance exemption for COVID-19

Provincial program to match Ottawa’s CERB, student pay

Shuswap business duo broaden downtown beach vibe

Jody Boychuk and Eddy Johnston enjoying bigger, brighter Sicamous location

Two dead in motorcycle crashes on Hwy. 99 near Pemberton over the weekend

Crashes also sent multiple people to hospital

‘Falling like dominoes’: Pandemic could lead to closure of 10% of Canada’s legions

Data shows 167 out of 1,381 legions have applied for CEBA

Most Read