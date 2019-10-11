Okanagan Breastfeeding donated milk from a milk drive on Oct. 9 to Kelowna’s new milk depot. From left to right: Tina Parkes, Alana Young, Cheryl Martelli, Rita and Ria Maczek (mom and baby), Lindley Granger, Nicki Albrecht.

New milk donation depot opens in Kelowna to help at-risk babies

Interior Health opened depots in Kelowna and Kamloops earlier this week

Donating breast milk to help Okanagan families with new born babies has become a whole lot easier thanks to a new milk depot in Kelowna.

Interior Health officially opened the collection depot earlier this week to help more people become donors and allow them to donate on a continuous basis, rather than through periodic milk bank drives. A second depot also opened in Kamloops.

“Screened and pasteurized donor human milk is often in high demand at hospitals across the province for premature or sick infants,” said IH newborn director Rob Finch.

“While a mother’s own milk is always the first choice, pasteurized donor human milk is extremely beneficial for at-risk newborns, such as those born prematurely.”

READ MORE: Okanagan families ‘Latch On’ for Kelowna Breastfeeding Challenge

READ MORE: Got Milk? Kelowna mom answers love-inspired call for breast milk

With the opening of the new depots there are now a total of 28 milk depots across the province. The depots will provide a place for women to drop off raw, frozen milk, which is then transported to the BC Women’s Provincial Milk Bank in Vancouver.

Donors are pre-screened because the milk will be distributed to hospitals throughout B.C where its health-promoting properties, including antibodies which fight infection and disease, will be given to babies in need.

“Two new milk depots for Kelowna and Kamloops will help infants in the very first, fragile stages of their lives, and are incredibly important for those first few days,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“I am proud of Interior Health for making this happen and thank the selfless donors who provide milk to meet the ever-growing demand.”

READ MORE: Breast cancer research builds support in Okanagan thanks to Home Hardware

The BC Women’s Provincial Milk Bank has operated for 45 years and has screened more than 6,500 donors and processed over 60,000 litres of milk.

More information and details can be found at interiorhealth.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. advocate against sexual violence files for mistrial after sex assault conviction
Next story
RCMP on scene of hours-long standoff with man at remote cabin north of Nelson

Just Posted

Drag superstar AJA in Kelowna this weekend

AJA will be performing at Sapphire on Saturday night and embarking on a private wine tour on Sunday

New milk donation depot opens in Kelowna to help at-risk babies

Interior Health opened depots in Kelowna and Kamloops earlier this week

RCMP officers recognized for taking down Hells Angels, fighting wildfire

The ceremony took place on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Four Points by Sheraton in Kelowna

UBC Okanagan seniors honoured as Heat unable to beat visiting TRU

Heat men tie, women lose in soccer action against the Wolfpack Thursday night

Illegal hunting, ransacked U-Haul and other unsolved crimes in the Okanagan

Local RCMP and Crime Stoppers have released info about several recent crimes

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

RCMP on scene of hours-long standoff with man at remote cabin north of Nelson

Few details are available, but RCMP say negotiations are underway

B.C. advocate against sexual violence files for mistrial after sex assault conviction

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault

Yukon declares climate emergency

Territory joins nearly 500 federal, provincial and municipal governments to do so in the last year

EDITORIAL: Considering the promises

During the election campaign examine how the various parties will fulfill their promises to voters

BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

$12,000 ring stolen from parked vehicle in Nanaimo

Handmade gold and diamond ring stolen along Pine Street

North Okanagan clinics look overseas to find doctors

Doctor shortages felt countrywide, but rural areas hardest hit

Most Read