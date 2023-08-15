Kelowna Community Theatre is 60 years old and showing its age according to Citizens for a New Performing Arts Centre. (Photo/tourismkelowna.ca)

New Kelowna performing arts community task force takes centre stage

‘This is a huge step toward realizing the dream of an iconic new performing arts venue’

Kelowna’s Citizens for a New Performing Arts Centre (KCNPAC) is pleased council has approved terms of reference for a Community Task Force on the Performing Arts.

“This is a huge step toward realizing the dream of an iconic new performing arts venue in the heart of Kelowna’s dynamic cultural district,” said Myles Bruckal, president of KCNPAC. “It’s the clearest indication yet that this council understands what an enormous cultural and economic boon this would be for the Central Okanagan.”

READ MORE: New performing arts centre for Kelowna taking shape under latest budget

The task force will be led by Mayor Tom Dyas and will be made up of one councillor and community members with expertise in real estate, business, tourism, partnership development, performing arts facility development and architecture.

It will consult with stakeholders and explore partnership opportunities, with an eye to transforming the Kelowna Community Theatre into a larger and more contemporary facility.

The task force will report to council in four and eight months.

“We applaud the expeditious timelines and are confident that the task force will significantly advance this vital project,” Bruckal said.

READ MORE: Developer to challenge action after Kelowna council pulls contentious permit

