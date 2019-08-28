New Kelowna brewery, Jackknife, green-lit by council

Jackknife Brewing Co. is set to open its doors sometime in October.

Another brewery is coming to the industrial area north of downtown Kelowna, adding to myriad brew-pubs and patios already present in the area.

Jackknife Brewing Inc. recieved the go-ahead from city council Tuesday night (Aug. 27), setting them off to make their own mark on some well-trodden craft brew stomping grounds.

“That was the last hurdle,” said Brad Tomlinson who co-owns the new brewery with Ian Middleton. “We’re good to go now.”

Jackknife’s new neighbours will include some notable names within Kelowna’s beer scene, including Vice & Virtue Brewing Co., Red Bird Brewing Inc. and Kettle Valley Brewing Co.

Tomlinson and Middleton said they’re not worried about being close to their competition and plan to carve out their own niche in Kelowna’s saturated brewery market.

“There are various other breweries that are filling those spaces and we want to come up with our own unique theme and idea,” said Middleton.

“We think we’ve really hit on something that people will like, that’s unique to this town and unique to the space.”

The beer selection will appeal to that niche audience through “really funky out-of-the-box-thinking weird beers,” while still offering good flagship brews for the traditionalists.

And, of course: pizza will be made fresh in house.

“Pizza and beer; good combo,” said Middleton. “We’ve got a great chef coming in.”

The space, according to Tomlinson, will feel familiar and homey, with exposed beams and warm tones.

“Picture a dad’s basement bar in the ’80s,” he said. “That’s what we’re going for.”

Within walking distance of Jackknife’s location on Baillie Avenue is the Kelowna Badminton Club, the Curling Club, Elks Stadium ballpark and downtown Kelowna. It’s also just a short walk to neighbourhoods in north Kelowna and several proposed apartments and high-density buildings.

“The establishment will provide the local residents with a walkable neighbourhood pub setting they can frequent without the necessity of driving a vehicle or taking a taxi or public transit,” reads the City of Kelowna’s staff report.

The brewery will seat 70 indoors and another 21 on its patio.

Proposed hours of liquor sales for the business are between 10 a.m. and midnight inside and between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. on the patio.

The brewery’s application will now move forward to the Provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for final endorsement.

Tomlinson and Middleton said Jackknife’s opening date is anticipated to be sometime in October.

