New fire sparked north of Vernon

BC Wildfire is reporting a small blaze near Ingram Road in the North Okanagan

BC Wildfire is reporting a blaze north-west of Vernon near the Salmon River.

The fire is in it’s early stages of investigation and is estimated to be .01 hectares off of Ingram Road.

The fire was sparked sometime on Tuesday and is just north of another blaze off of Whiteman Forest Service Road which is 10 hectares in size.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

More to come.

