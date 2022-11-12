New fire hall for Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood

Changes to the Official Community Plan needed before construction can start

Kelowna city council will have a look at the changes needed to make way for a new fire hall in Glenmore at its Nov. 14 meeting.

Staff is recommending council support Official Community Plan (OCP) and land use designation changes so the new hall can be built on property at 2340 Glenmore Road North, south of the McKinley Road intersection. It’s situated between Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Park and the North Glenmore Dog Park, and across the road from the landfill.

The property is not in the Agriculture Land Reserve or being used for agricultural purposes. The current fire hall would be relocated from 550 Valley Road North to the new location. The Valley Road property would be rehabilitated and then leased for agricultural use.

Staff is also recommending the OCP changes be forwarded to a public hearing for further consideration.

READ MORE: Hundreds of Kelowna residents pay tribute at first Remembrance Day service in two years

READ MORE: Funding falling short for Okanagan’s Friends of Fintry

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of Kelownafirefirefighters