The fire was discovered on Sunday, Aug. 1 and is 0.39 ha in size

A new fire has been discovered at Nooaitch Creek outside of Merritt.

The fire was discovered on Sunday, Aug. 1. It is currently approximately 0.39 ha in size and the cause is unknown.

No other details are available at this time.

