The fire, which was discovered on July 27 approximately 25 kilometres Northwest of Fraser Lake, is currently sitting at 0 per cent contained and at 5,000 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)

New evacuation order for northwest B.C. after intense lightning storm last week

The BC Wildfire Service says most of the lightning in the province has passed for now

An evacuation order was issued Sunday evening for part of British Columbia’s Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako as a nearby wildfire rages on.

Regional Chair Bill Miller says an intense lightning storm in the area last week ignited dozens of blazes, prompting the regional district to order the evacuation.

Miller says the fires near Purvis and Nadina lakes that prompted evacuation orders have not put many people or properties at risk, though he didn’t have a specific estimate of how many people were affected.

READ MORE: Wildfire service provides comprehensive update

The BC Wildfire Service says most of the lightning in the province has passed for now, but the long-term effects of last week’s storm may be felt for weeks as hundreds of fires broke out, stretching the province’s resources thin.

Fire Information Officer Kyla Fraser says the out-of-province firefighting aid requested last week is expected to arrive tonight and will then be directed towards the highest priority fires.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okangan Mountain Park wildfire under control
Next story
Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Just Posted

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Hot weather returning to the Okanagan

Temperatures may rise as high as 40 C by mid-week

Night crews continue to fight Snowy Mountain wildfire

Progress also made on Placer Mountain fire

UPDATE: Incident Management Team takes control of Mabel, Sugar, Proctor wildfires

Sugar Mountain, Mabel Creek area restrictions issued

Kelowna BBQ brings awareness to homelessness

The second Homelessness is No Picnic event is held by Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

Firefighters work around the clock on Snowy Mountain wildfire

The wildfire did not grow overnight

New evacuation order for northwest B.C. after intense lightning storm last week

The BC Wildfire Service says most of the lightning in the province has passed for now

Okangan Mountain Park wildfire under control

Firefighters continue to work to extinguish the 1,370 hectare wildfire

Donald Trump’s trade war hurting B.C. pulp mills, U.S. newspapers

Shift to digital news, not B.C. paper price, causing U.S. newsprint decline

VIDEO: B.C. radio telescope records low-frequency burst from outer space

Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment picked up fast radio burst of record-low frequency

‘We love her and need her home’: Family searches for missing B.C. woman

Shawnee Morita Inyallie, last seen three weeks ago in Hope, has spent time in Chilliwack, Agassiz

B.C. student helps design bracelet to measure poison air from wildfires

A Vancouver Island high school student, Matias Totz, part of group to win SHAD competition

At least 98 dead after quake slams Indonesian island

Second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok

Most Read