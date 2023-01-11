Lifeguard Chantal Wong stands next to the newly installed diving board at the Vernon Aquatic Centre.<ins> The board will be ready for use later in the day Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.</ins> (City of Vernon photo)

Lifeguard Chantal Wong stands next to the newly installed diving board at the Vernon Aquatic Centre. The board will be ready for use later in the day Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (City of Vernon photo)

New diving board makes a splash at Vernon pool

The old diving board was decommissioned in November after a deficiency was found

Swimmers at the Vernon Aquatic Centre can now dive back into a fun pool feature.

Greater Vernon Recreation Services announced Wednesday that a new diving board has been installed at the centre and will be ready for public use later today, Jan. 11.

The previous board was removed from the pool deck at the end of November out of an abundance of caution. A deficiency had been identified during a regular inspection, shutting the diving board down. City staff quickly ordered a replacement board, which was received this week and installed.

“The diving board has always been a favourite amenity for many of our pool users so we are very happy to have it back in service,” said aquatics manager Gary Lefebvre.

For information on public swim times, aquatic programming and classes, visit the Greater Vernon Recreation Services website at gvrec.ca.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
