New COVID-19 cases down 40% in Vernon area: BC CDC

BC Centre of Disease Control reports 59 new cases for local health area; Armstrong sees slight rise

Geographic Distribution of COVID-19 by Local Health Area of Case Residence report released by the BC CEntre of Disease Control Jan. 20, 2021. (BC CDC)

Fifty-nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Vernon Health Area over the past week, a nearly 40 per cent decrease from the week prior showing the curve trending in the right direction.

One week prior, the BC Centre of Disease Control (BC CDC) reported 98 cases in the Vernon Local Health Area, which includes Coldstream, Lumby and Cherryville.

Enderby’s area, which includes Mara and Grindrod, saw only one new case of COVID-19 between Jan. 10-16, compared to five the week prior.

Five new cases were identified in the Armstrong-Spallumcheen area, compared to only two the week before.

The Central Okanagan is reporting 139 cases, while 36 new cases were reported in Salmon Arm — five more cases than Salmon Arm had last year.

The BC CDC releases updates to this report every week based on statistics from tested and reported COVID-19 cases. Not all COVID-19 infected individuals are tested or reported, the report notes.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm and Vernon see increase in new COVID cases, curve flattening elsewhere

READ MORE: Greater effort encouraged to help curb COVID-19 at North Okangan-Shuswap schools

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.