New coffee shop to foster movement, community near Kelowna’s Knox Mountain

The new shop is located at 1019 Richter Street

A new coffee shop centred around movement, coffee and community is brewing up something unique near Kelowna’s Knox Mountain.

Move Well Cafe is now open in Kelowna’s micro-brewery district on Richter Street, and is filled with a carefully curated selection of treats, eats and tasty coffee.

The shop officially opened on August 14.

Orthoquest, the neighbouring orthics and rehabilitation business owns the coffee shop and hope to use the space to cultivate an inclusive space for movement to take place.

In the fall, the cafe will be expanding and opening a yoga and Pilates studio.

Cafe manager Emily Walliser told Capital News that she is excited to watch the shop grow and become a place where the community can come together to meet up before a hike up Knox, a space to share a coffee after a Cross Fit workout, and a spot where folks can move their body and meet new people at the yoga and Pilates studio.

The food served at Move Well has been chosen from local vendors with a focus on healthy, whole foods. Many of the snacks are vegan, gluten free, high in protein and allergy friendly.

The new shop is located at 1019 Richter Street. Follow @movewellcafe on Instagram for more information.

