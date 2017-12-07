New child-care spaces coming to Lake Country

The New Beginnings Early Learning Centre is receiving funding through the provincial government

Parents in Lake Country will soon be able to access 50 new, licensed child-care spaces, announced Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy and Minister of State for Child Care Katrina Chen.

“Parents throughout the province are struggling to find child care,” said Conroy. “The spaces in Lake Country will make a difference to local families, and help move us towards government’s larger vision for child care in B.C.”

The New Beginnings Early Learning Centre is receiving $215,429 through the province’s child care major capital program to create 20 child-care spaces for infants and toddlers and 30 spaces for children aged three to five years.

Related: Kelowna to get 103 new childcare spaces

“This project will help support parents in Lake Country who have been waiting for licensed child-care spaces,” said Chen. “Speeding up the creation of new child-care spaces is one step in the B.C. government’s long-term commitment to building a system of accessible, affordable and quality child care for families across the province.”

Child-care major capital funding supports non-profit and private child-care organizations in

• building a new child-care facility, including the cost of buying land or a building;

• purchasing and assembling a modular building and developing a site;

• renovating an existing building; and/or

• buying eligible equipment (including playground equipment) and furnishings to support new child-care spaces in an existing facility.

These new child-care spaces are part of the province’s $33-million investment in child care major capital funding that will support more than 3,800 new child-care spaces in 52 communities throughout British Columbia.