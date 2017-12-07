Black Press file

New child-care spaces coming to Lake Country

The New Beginnings Early Learning Centre is receiving funding through the provincial government

Parents in Lake Country will soon be able to access 50 new, licensed child-care spaces, announced Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy and Minister of State for Child Care Katrina Chen.

“Parents throughout the province are struggling to find child care,” said Conroy. “The spaces in Lake Country will make a difference to local families, and help move us towards government’s larger vision for child care in B.C.”

The New Beginnings Early Learning Centre is receiving $215,429 through the province’s child care major capital program to create 20 child-care spaces for infants and toddlers and 30 spaces for children aged three to five years.

Related: Kelowna to get 103 new childcare spaces

“This project will help support parents in Lake Country who have been waiting for licensed child-care spaces,” said Chen. “Speeding up the creation of new child-care spaces is one step in the B.C. government’s long-term commitment to building a system of accessible, affordable and quality child care for families across the province.”

Child-care major capital funding supports non-profit and private child-care organizations in

• building a new child-care facility, including the cost of buying land or a building;

• purchasing and assembling a modular building and developing a site;

• renovating an existing building; and/or

• buying eligible equipment (including playground equipment) and furnishings to support new child-care spaces in an existing facility.

These new child-care spaces are part of the province’s $33-million investment in child care major capital funding that will support more than 3,800 new child-care spaces in 52 communities throughout British Columbia.

Previous story
B.C. mayor’s leaked letter shows Trudeau the way

Just Posted

New child-care spaces coming to Lake Country

The New Beginnings Early Learning Centre is receiving funding through the provincial government

Flag person struck by car dies

Female traffic control person succumbs to injuries from Lavington accident

Transit recommendations presented to Lake Country council

The proposed plan listed recommendations for service in the district

Fog and slippery sections on the Coquihalla Highway

Patches of fog and slippery sections are to be expected from Pennask Summitt to Brenda Mines

Gable Beach and the Okanagan Rail Trail

The purchase of the rail trail is leading Lake Country to look for land to sell and pay back Kelowna

Organ recipients say thank you at KGH

The annual Operation Popcorn thanks hospital staff for the work they do supporting organ donation

Column: Mom’s most-hated question

“What would you like for dinner?” My generation of parents is the… Continue reading

Higher winds could complicate California wildfire fight

The expected strength of the winds have reached uncharted territory

B.C. byelection a test of Trudeau’s popularity, Scheer’s rookie leadership

Liberals and Conservatives battle it out for South Surrey-White Rock riding

Federal court dismisses Taseko’s judicial reviews

Two judicial reviews filed against the Minister of Environment, the Attorney General of Canada and the TNG have been dismissed

North Korea says war is inevitable

North Korea says war is inevitable as allies continue war games

UPDATE: Al Franken resigns from Senate amid allegations

Announcement coming from Sen. Franken amid fresh accusations

Yukon the dog safely home after two weeks lost on the Alaska Highway

Trucker returns lost dog back to his home in North Pole, AK

Australian Parliament allows same-sex marriages

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said 62 per cent of registered voters favoured reform.

Most Read