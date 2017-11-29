New charges possible in fatal hit-and-run case in Kamloops

Kamloops man who allegedly hit a teen with his jeep last year might face new charges

Image Credit: Kamloops this Week. Jennifer Gatey was struck by a vehicle and killed as she waited for a bus to take her from Aberdeen to the Tournament Capital Centre.

A Kamloops man accused of killing a teenager in a hit-and-run crash in Aberdeen last year could face new charges.

Jason Gourlay was not present in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops on Tuesday as lawyers met ahead of a voir dire hearing expected to begin in March. A voir dire is a hearing at which a judge determines which evidence will be admissible at trial.

The 42-year-old Gourlay is facing charges of failing to remain at the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence in connection with the Nov. 4, 2016, crash that killed Jennifer Gatey, 16.

In court on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Neil Flanagan said he is awaiting a report from a forensic engineer — new disclosure that could result in additional charges.

A Jeep belonging to Gourlay was identified early in the investigation as having potentially been involved with Gatey’s death. The vehicle was seized four days after the crash and police said forensic evidence was being collected.

Defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen took issue on Tuesday with the potential new forensic evidence.

“The defence has some concern about the timing of this upcoming disclosure,” he said. “Subject to what it is, it may add more time to the voir dires, the trial, et cetera.”

Gourlay is free on bail, living under strict conditions in a Kamloops motel. His four-week trial is expected to begin on March 26, 2018. A five-day voir dire hearing is slated to take place before then.

