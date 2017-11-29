Image Credit: Kamloops this Week. Jennifer Gatey was struck by a vehicle and killed as she waited for a bus to take her from Aberdeen to the Tournament Capital Centre.

New charges possible in fatal hit-and-run case in Kamloops

Kamloops man who allegedly hit a teen with his jeep last year might face new charges

  • Nov. 29, 2017 10:10 a.m.
  • News

— Kamloops this Week

A Kamloops man accused of killing a teenager in a hit-and-run crash in Aberdeen last year could face new charges.

Jason Gourlay was not present in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops on Tuesday as lawyers met ahead of a voir dire hearing expected to begin in March. A voir dire is a hearing at which a judge determines which evidence will be admissible at trial.

The 42-year-old Gourlay is facing charges of failing to remain at the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence in connection with the Nov. 4, 2016, crash that killed Jennifer Gatey, 16.

In court on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Neil Flanagan said he is awaiting a report from a forensic engineer — new disclosure that could result in additional charges.

A Jeep belonging to Gourlay was identified early in the investigation as having potentially been involved with Gatey’s death. The vehicle was seized four days after the crash and police said forensic evidence was being collected.

Defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen took issue on Tuesday with the potential new forensic evidence.

RELATED: Hit and run suspect granted bail again in Kamloops

“The defence has some concern about the timing of this upcoming disclosure,” he said. “Subject to what it is, it may add more time to the voir dires, the trial, et cetera.”

Gourlay is free on bail, living under strict conditions in a Kamloops motel. His four-week trial is expected to begin on March 26, 2018. A five-day voir dire hearing is slated to take place before then.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s mental health detention system violates charter rights: report
Next story
Driver allegedly sideswipes police car near Kamloops

Just Posted

Lake Country art auction raises more than $13,000

John Peccia of Alberta has the highest bid for the art piece

Grant for Kelowna charity breakfast program

Hope For Nations initiative receives grant from Telus

Kelowna RCMP cleared of wrongdoing in hotel death

Kelowna RCMP cleared in an IIO investigation

Powder alert at Big White

Ski resort east of Kelowna gets a nice dumping of fresh powder in the past 24 hours

High proportion of Kelowna residents working from home

From Peachland to Lake Country, the proportion of residents who work from home is high

Trudeau apologizes for decades of LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies

‘I am sorry. We are sorry,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

Video update: Plans for highway four-laning meet mostly with approval

Transportation ministry holds open house in Salmon Arm

Province to crack down on dangerous drivers

Drivers caught street racing or stunt driving will soon see driving prohibitions extended up to 36 months

Letter: Drug companies tailor research for their benefit

Kelowna letter-writer says diabetes is both preventable and reversible through diet

Driver allegedly sideswipes police car near Kamloops

RCMP are looking for a Barriere man who may have been driving recklessly near Kamloops

New charges possible in fatal hit-and-run case in Kamloops

Kamloops man who allegedly hit a teen with his jeep last year might face new charges

War criminal drinks poison in court and dies

A convicted Croatian war criminal has died after swallowing what he said was poison

Ottawa adds ‘kick in guts’ to wildfire disaster for B.C. couple

Pensioners gets no assistance, threat of huge tax on salvage logging

Average B.C. commute is 26 minutes: census

British Columbians are putting a priority on affordable living costs over time spent on the road

Most Read