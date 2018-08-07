Interior Health

New CEO found for Interior Health

Kelowna - Susan Brown has been named CEO for IH

Interior Health has named a new CEO.

Following an extensive search, Susan Brown has been appointed president and chief executive officer for Interior Health, effective Oct. 29.

“With an in-depth knowledge of Interior Health and a deeply-rooted commitment to patient and family centred care, Brown has the experience and broad skill set required to lead the health authority in its efforts to improve patient care in communities across the Interior,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“Susan has the strategic insight and knowledge of health care that we need in our next CEO. She has led significant initiatives to make team-based care more available to patients, which contributes to improved health outcomes across IH. What really made an impression on our board as we proceeded through the executive search, is her strong commitment to relationships with patients, families, staff and physicians, volunteers, local and regional leaders, foundations and auxiliaries and of course our many system partners,” said board chair Doug Cochrane, in an IH news release.

READ MORE: New health sciences building for Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus

Brown has been a senior executive at IH since 2011, when she accepted the role of vice president of tertiary services. Within eight months, her position expanded to leadership of all acute services, and in 2015 she became IH’s vice president and chief operating officer, hospitals and communities, the release said.

Before coming to IH, Brown was executive director, medicine program at Fraser Health, as well as having oversight over health-care operations within the Peace Arch Hospital and White Rock community, the release said. She is a certified health executive and holds a Master of Health Studies and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and has worked for more than 30 years in health care in Canada and the United Kingdom, the release said.

Earlier this year, president and chief executive officer Chris Mazurkewich announced his intention to retire at the end of October.

READ MORE: Interior Health CEO to retire in October

“Interior Health has been privileged to have an individual of Mazurkewich’s calibre lead IH since 2015. We wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement, and remain grateful to him for over 30 years of service to the health system,” said Cochrane.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. intersection cameras now live around the clock

Just Posted

New CEO found for Interior Health

Kelowna - Susan Brown has been named CEO for IH

Okanagan to be hit by a heat wave

Temperatures could get as high as 40 C

Feds jump in to fund invasive mussels research in B.C.

Funding to help combat zebra and quagga mussels

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Hot weather returning to the Okanagan

Temperatures may rise as high as 40 C by mid-week

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

B.C. music festival invests in drug-testing tech

Salmo’s Shambhala Music Festival donated $10K to help purchase an FTIR Spectrometer

WATCH: Punches are thrown inside B.C. nail salon over price dispute

Both sides say the other is at fault for physical altercation inside Chilliwack’s HD Nails

BC Fruit Trees unveils high-tech sorter

The automated production line uses cameras to sort and grade peaches, nectarines, and apples.

B.C. intersection cameras now live around the clock

Speeders and red-light runners get tickets in the mail

Snowy Mountain fire holds size

The Snowy Mountain fire did not grow overnight Tuesday and remains 40 per cent contained

Selfies with the Prime Minister in Penticton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took time for selfies at a B.C. Day celebration in Penticton

Japan med school confirms altering scores to limit women

Tokyo Medical University systematically altered entrance exam scores for years to keep out female applicants and ensure more men became doctors.

Council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

Most Read