New brain health clinic coming to Kelowna with free trials

BrainTrust Canada offering free trials for brain issues Oct. 28 and 29

A new brain health clinic is being launched in Kelowna.

Okanagan-based non-profit group BrainTrust Canada is introducing the clinic as a new path to brain injury recovery, treatment and education.

The Kelowna Brain Health Clinic will offer innovative brain injury programs focused on helping individuals regain lost cognitive, physical and emotional health.

People living with brain injuries are invited to free clinic trials on Oct. 28 and 29.

“As a Kelowna physician experienced in assessing, diagnosing and providing supports for persons with acquired brain injury, I am excited to support the Brain Health Clinic as a new and innovate approach to helping persons with brain injury or persistent concussion regain lost cognitive, physical and emotional health,” said Dr. Matt Petrie

The new clinic will offer full and part-time program options in a small group setting. Cognitive rehabilitation, counseling and exercise will be a main focus for participants.

“The unique design of the Brain Health Clinic means that program participants can see substantial improvement in processing speed, attention, concentration, and cognitive flexibility,” said BrainTrust Canada CEO, Mona Hennenfent.

“These gains are possible even several years post-injury. We are excited to launch this program and give individuals with acquired brain injury or persistent concussion who have plateaued in their recovery a new sense of hope.”

People with persistent concussions, a brain injury, are interested in returning to work or resuming activities of daily living and can commit time and energy to regain lost cognitive, physical and emotional health are invited to the free trials.

For more information on trial registration visit braintrustcanada.com.

