New board president for Vernon’s Funtastic Sports Society

Funtastic’s new board president hopes that ball players and music lovers will return to Vernon’s army camp on the July long weekend in 2022 for the Funtastic A&W Music Festival and Slo Pitch Tournament, cancelled the last two years by COVID-19. (Morning Star - file photo)

The Vernon-based Funtastic Sports Society is planning to host a successful and safe Funtastic A&W Music and Slo Pitch tournament on the July long weekend in 2022.

And among the first order of business was electing a new board of directors at its annual general meeting with 29 people in attendance at the Vernon Curling Club.

Jamie Austin was voted in as the new president with Ryan McGivern as first vice-president and Brad Steel returning as second-vice.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to step in as president this year and am hopeful that we will succeed in hosting a successful event in 2022,” said Austin.

Newcomers Karen Sochan was voted in as treasurer and John LaPorte takes on the secretary role. Returning to the board are Tim Reardon, Corinne Buller, David Scarlatescu, Pam Condie and Peter Kaz who all welcome newcomer Craig Baker.

Akbal Mund and Diana Williamson will continue sharing the management positions.

“The board and management team will be attending their annual retreat to brainstorm for the upcoming year,” said Austin. “Expect to see changes that will be implemented to keep our ballplayers, music enthusiasts and volunteers all safe while maintaining the spirit of what Funtastic is all about.”

The AGM was chaired by outgoing president Darcy Sochan who informed the members that while the 2021 event was cancelled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the society was able to contribute almost $7,000 back to local organizations from the success of the Funtastic raffle that was held.

The Funtastic Sports Society gives back to the community through sport using the funds raised at its annual event. Since 1984, the Vernon and District Funtastic Sports Society has been able to contribute more than $1.7 million back to the community.

Registration for the slo pitch tournament is filling up. Funtastic is unique in that there are multi tournaments running simultaneously with five- and four-game tournaments with all skill levels available. Teams can register at http://funtasticsports.ca/

The live entertainment lineup is being compiled and there will be an announcement in the spring. There will be three entertaining evenings with great lineups each night with tickets being available online.

For anyone wanting to be part of Funtastic on the July long weekend by volunteering, registering a team, or becoming a sponsor at all levels, please contact the Funtastic office at office@funtastic.org or call 250-558-7756.

