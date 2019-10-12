New bike lanes completed in downtown Kelowna areas

The bike routes are open and operating on Sutherland Avenue

A significant connection in Kelowna’s bike network was completed this week.

The bike route on Sutherland Avenue is open and operating as the stretch of two-way protected lanes between Pandosy Street and Ethel Street has already become a popular route.

The lanes were previously partially closed for construction of the bike and pedestrian bridge at Mill Creek.

“Now that the bridge crossing at Mill Creek is complete, and the bike signals fully operational at the Richter and Pandosy intersections, we’re excited to formally invite the community to start using the new Sutherland bike route,” said Gordon Foy, transportation engineering manager.

“The protected bike lanes, with a concrete barrier separating bikes from vehicles, provide a safe and convenient route between popular bike corridors on Ethel and Abbott streets.”

The City of Kelowna urges bikers and drivers in the area to pay close attention to the traffic pattern changes and the new influx of number of bikers that will be using the routes.

The new completions to the bike routes extend the growing options and investments into the downtown Kelowna bike areas.

“Sutherland Avenue is an ideal location for this type of bike route,” said Foy.

“We’re committed to investing in diverse transportation and mobility options, and connecting high-density areas of Kelowna, to make it easier to get around Kelowna.”

