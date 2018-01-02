New attendance record for Cruz the Blues

Thanks to lots of snow, annual event at Big White draw more than 1,500 participants

With more than 20 centimetres of snow falling during the event, a record number of skiers and snowboarders took part in the Coast Capital Savings Cruz the Blues event over the holiday season.

More than 1,500 people came out last week at Big White to tackle the resort’s 44 blue runs.

Cruz the Blues is an on-mountain scavenger hunt challenging participants of all ages to ski or snowboard Big White’s blue runs over a two-day period to unlock the secret message on their Cruz the Blues passport.

There are five Cruz the Blues events left this season taking place over various weekends in January, February and March. Thousands of skiers and snowboarders participate at every event as it’s the most popular activity in the annual Big White Calendar.

“Cruz the Blues embodies the family spirit of skiing and snowboarding at Big White,” says Trevor Hanna, vice president of hospitality at Big White Ski Resort. “It allows people to enjoy their time on the mountain with family and friends, gives them a reason to explore the entire mountain and win some amazing prizes from our partner Coast Capital Savings.”

