New affordable housing under construction in Kelowna

Final building under construction at Society of Hope’s Apple Valley development in Kelowna

Construction is underway on 122 affordable, energy-efficient rental homes in the final building of the National Society of Hope’s Apple Valley development in Kelowna.

The sod-turning ceremony for the development was held on Jan. 28. Titled Capstone, the project is a partnership between the provincial (B.C. Housing) and federal governments, the City of Kelowna, and the Society of Hope, which will own and operate the building.

“The Society of Hope’s mission statement is to provide quality, affordable housing,” said Phillip Lambert, president, Society of Hope. “The addition of Capstone to its portfolio is a significant step forward.”

Located at 2175 Benvoulin Rd., the nine-storey building will provide a mix of one and two-bedroom homes for moderate and low-income individuals, families, seniors, and people with disabilities.

“The society has been wanting to add apartments for singles for quite some time,” added Lambert. “This project blends these four types of units together in a new, modern building.”

Mayor Colin Basran said the housing situation is difficult in Kelowna and one that cannot be addressed by government alone.

“We need incredible support,” he added. “I have to say I am so proud of the work the Society of Hope has done over the decades in our community.”

The project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 30,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway, including nearly 1,800 homes in Kelowna.

“We’re happy to be a member and a participant and to have a long-term relationship with the Society of Hope,” said Kelly Miller, associate vice-president of operations for B.C. Housing.

The building will be constructed out of mass timber, which has a much lower carbon footprint than other traditional building methods and is expected to be ready for occupancy in spring 2023.

Society of Hope executive director Luke Stack told the crowd gathered for the sod-turning that he was looking forward to the ribbon-cutting for the new building.

“I’m hoping to invite you all back in two years where we can celebrate the grand opening of Capstone” he said.

The society also owns and operates the three neighbouring buildings that make up the Apple Valley community, which provides 200 homes.

