New affordable homes now available to Peachland seniors

The grand opening ribbon cutting for Residence on 6th, a new affordable seniors living apartment, photo taken by Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

Peachland seniors have a new affordable place to call home on 6th Street.

A partnership between the governments of Canada and British Columbia, the District of Peachland, Peachland Seniors’ Support Society and community partners have created 74 one- and two-bedroom units ranging from $780 to $1200 per month.

“Too many seniors, especially those on fixed incomes, are struggling to stay in their communities, close to friends and family. Thanks to the efforts of the many partners involved in this project, over 90 seniors now have an affordable home where they can age in place and stay connected to their support network,” Courtenay-Comox MLA for Ronna-Rae Leonard said.

The building is equipped with an amenities room, which has a residential-style kitchen and was designed for multi-purpose use, scooter storage and two elevators.

“I am delighted to see that construction is complete on this project. The opening of Residences on 6th brings more affordable housing to Peachland, allowing independent seniors to remain in the community close to family and friends. This important fellowship is crucial to the vitality and long-term health of our seniors,” Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr.

There are already 77 people on the waiting list.

“It is with a great deal of satisfaction and pride to see the completion of the Residences on 6th. Affordable housing for seniors is greatly needed in Peachland and now we have a place for them to call home,” said Sharon Hallberg, Peachland Seniors’ Support Society chairwoman.

The government’s 2018 budget accounted for more than $7 billion toward investing in affordable housing in B.C. over 10 years.

Leonard said in less than two years, more than 20,000 new homes have been completed, are under construction or in the approvals process in communities across the province, including 765 homes in the Okanagan region.

