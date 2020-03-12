New 50-unit affordable housing facility unveiled in Rutland

Each suite features a kitchenette, bed and bathroom for occupants

Occupants will move into the building on March 23 (Connor Trembley - Kelowna Capital News)

A new affordable housing project will open its door to residents at the end of the month.

Located at 280 McIntosh Road in Rutland, the four-storey building boasts a common room, 37 single suites, 10 wheelchair-accessible suites and three larger suites for couples. Suite sizes range from 350-square-feet to 520-square-feet and feature a bed, kitchenette and washroom.

“Once people from come to this facility from a shelter, we wrap a ton of support around them with the help of health-care workers,” said John Howards Society housing director Dani Moretto.

“Our hope is that they don’t need supportive housing eventually and that we can help them transition into independent living.”

Once the 53 occupants move into the building on March 23, they will pay between $375 per month for a single suite to $520 per month for a couple suite.

Moretto said its fantastic that the building can support affordable housing for couples.

“Some couples that are moving into this space have been previously living in a shelter with 80 other people and no privacy,” said Morretto.

“With this new space, it provides so many new possibilities for them and room for positive growth.”

Morretto said the building is already helping to make a difference in people’s lives.

“One of the couples moving into the building recently got engaged. They’re getting married in two months,” said Morretto.

“They’re so excited to be able to come home to this space. We’re going to be doing a special breakfast here at the day of their wedding.”

Moretto said kitchen staff, a nurse and a property manager will all be employed at the building. Security cameras will also be installed at the building for security purposes.

The B.C. government provided $15.5 million to help fund the project and Kamloops-based Horizon North helped with construction.

