New 12-storey tower planned for Ramada Hotel in Kelowna

The structure will be the first of its kind in Kelowna if approved by the city

Another 12-storey tower is planned for the skyline of Kelowna.

This one is set to be built as an additional tower to the Ramada Hotel on Harvey Avenue.

The hotel plans to build the 12-storey wood tower on the south-east corner lot of the property, creating an 80-room addition to the Ramada. If approved by the City of Kelowna, construction on the new addition could begin as early as the summer, with a completion date between 2021 to 2022.

David Prystay, manger of operations at the Ramada Hotel, said the mass timber construction is very unique.

“This will be the first (tower) of this size and quality built anywhere. It’s going to be a stunning building heading both north and south on Harvey,” said Prystay.

In September, The City of Kelowna signed on to become early adopters to bring mass timber technology for the construction of new buildings that may rise as high as 12-storeys tall.

With the help of the University of British Columbia, the new timber tech allows for taller wood buildings that are faster to build and could be better overall for future construction projects in the province.

The 12-storey addition is expected to have a significant impact on the local economy, creating 40 construction jobs as well as housekeepers, desk staff, security staff, maintenance staff and other positions.

Just two years ago, the Penticton Lake Side Resort built a six-story tower, similar to what will be built in Kelowna. The structure has been well received.

“It’s an amazing building,” said Prystay. “It won awards all around the country and has had visitors from all around the world to check it out the technology.”

Due to the innovative nature of the construction, Ramada hired a consultant to have the Canadian code and the B.C. code changed so that it could be allowed.

“Our elevator shaft is wood, which is unheard of,” said Prystay. “Our fire escape is also made of wood. The cool thing about the wood building is that it holds carbon in its footprint. It’s a very green technology.”

The City of Kelowna said it is very optimistic about the new structure and while the proposal has yet to be brought before council, staff with the development department descried the proposal as innovative.

“The mission of the City of Kelowna is to become the best mid-sized city in North America,” said Mo Bayat, director of development service department with the City of Kelowna. “This is a great opportunity for the development department because now we have another option for innovation.”

The cross-laminated timbre used for the building allows builders to construct a lot of it on site, making it faster to assemble and reducing the impact in the neighbourhood from concrete trucks.

Previous story
Temporary wet housing facility opening in downtown Kelowna

Just Posted

Temporary wet housing facility opening in downtown Kelowna

Temporary shelter will be operated by volunteer group Welcome Inn in partnership with BC Housing

Montreal Canadiens stars lend helping hand to Kelowna charity

John Perlinger hopes his signed portrait of Shea Weber and Carey Price will boost new website

Hospice House launches new website to support families seeking end of life care

The new website is already proving to be very helpful for families

Impairment a possible factor in Kelowna Tim Hortons crash: RCMP

One person inside the restaurant suffered minor injuries

Buy a scarf, support a Kelowna charity

The Her International scarf sale will be held at Edgecombe Builders

VIDEO: Merriam-Webster declares ‘they’ its 2019 word of the year

Declared word of year based on a 313-per-cent increase in look-ups on the company’s search site

B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Atish Ram’s departed father ‘loved game shows’

RCMP traffic services moves to Falkland to slow speeders

Falkland detachment to serve as new HQ for RCMP’s North Okanagan Traffic Services

Truck with body inside found at bottom of lake near Kootenay ferry

Investigators believe no foul play is expected but are unsure how the vehicle ended up in the Arrow Lakes

Mr. Mikes to donate $22K to local charities

Restaurant looking for Deeds Well Done in 7th annual holiday campaign

Map points to mysterious ‘Waterdome’ in the middle of Salmon Arm Bay

City would like to have map marker removed, pilot recalls its significance

Truck fire spreads to property in gated Vernon community

A loud bang rang out as flames spread to the grass

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

Bryon Howard caught the entire wild experience on camera

Former Summerland lifeguard to be sentenced in January

Edward Casavant has pleaded guilty to child assault and pornography charges

Most Read