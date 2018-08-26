Net zero housing proposed for Lake Country

The zero net energy homes are aligned with B.C.’s Energy Step Code

A new development proposed for the site of Owl’s Nest Campground in Oyama is making the steps to have energy efficient infrastructure.

The 50 proposed units will be considered net-zero energy homes, which greatly exceeds Lake Country’s expectations of having net-zero energy homes as part of the BC Energy Step Code by 2032. The step code will be rolled out in waves, gradually increasing construction efficiency.

The net-zero homes produce as much energy as they consume.

Native plants will be featured in the landscaping as well as green walls, meaning vertical vegetation, according to a report which was presented to council last week.

Lake Country’s proposed date for the first stage of the step code is April 2019.

Five docks are also sitting at the campground’s location on Kalamalka Lake. If approved by council, the docks will be replaced with a private marina, located on Evans Road.

